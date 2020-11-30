Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.0880952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.