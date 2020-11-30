QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 235,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of QUALCOMM worth $545,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,520,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,325,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $145.53. 211,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.