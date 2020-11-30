Randstad’s (RANJY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

