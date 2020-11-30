Rapidz Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $5,976.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

