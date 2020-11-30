Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Raven Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

