Raymond James Begins Coverage on Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

DYNDF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

