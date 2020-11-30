Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) recently:

11/25/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/9/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,777. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

