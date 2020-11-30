Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,104. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.