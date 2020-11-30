Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

