Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Repsol stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 41,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

