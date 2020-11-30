Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

About Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Loro project, which covers an area of 4,800 hectares; Las Pampas project that covers an area of 21,800 hectares; Victoria Sur project covering an area of 6,600 hectares; Orca project covering an area of 5,400 hectares; Montezuma project, which covers an area of 16,300 hectares; Calvario project covering an area of 6,900 hectares; and Mirador project covering an area of 7,700 hectares located in Northern Chile.

