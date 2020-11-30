Rice Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:RICEU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Rice Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RICEU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 1st. Rice Acquisition had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rice Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICEU opened at $10.36 on Monday.

About Rice Acquisition

