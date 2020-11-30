Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $154,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

