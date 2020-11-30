Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys 57,100 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 5.5% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.21% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

WYNN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.26. 118,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,636. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

