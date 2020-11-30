Rip Road Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Noodles & Company makes up about 4.0% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.84% of Noodles & Company worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

