Rip Road Capital Partners LP Sells 1,800 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. The Boston Beer makes up approximately 3.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Boston Beer worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $65,002,673 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $900.72. 4,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $974.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

