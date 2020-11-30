Rip Road Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up about 6.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612.

PTON traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,356. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a PE ratio of -76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

