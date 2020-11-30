RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

REDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of REDU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.54. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of RISE Education Cayman worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.