Robert Hemming Sells 100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.08, for a total transaction of C$11,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,348,343.

Robert Hemming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total transaction of C$34,341.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$922.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.52 million.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

