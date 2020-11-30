Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

