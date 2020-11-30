Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RSGUF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

