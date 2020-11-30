Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,782. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.68 and a 200 day moving average of $404.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

