Rotten Trading 32.4% Lower This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $358,707.52 and approximately $95,281.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00399995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.40 or 0.02891294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 39,871,543 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.