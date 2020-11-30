Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

Shares of CS opened at €19.73 ($23.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.86. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

