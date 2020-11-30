Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €54.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

BNP opened at €43.83 ($51.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.58. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

