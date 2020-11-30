Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,536,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

