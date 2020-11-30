Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.40

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$107.11, with a volume of 1135610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$104.50 to C$107.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.83. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$609,592.15. Insiders have sold a total of 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

