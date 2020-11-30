Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises about 7.0% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,068. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

