salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.84 on Monday, hitting $239.79. 563,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

