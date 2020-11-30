salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $234.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.17.

salesforce.com stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,851 shares of company stock valued at $125,862,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

