salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $275.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.17.

NYSE CRM opened at $247.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.00. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

