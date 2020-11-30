Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

