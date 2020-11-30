Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.