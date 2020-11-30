Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 91,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,613. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

