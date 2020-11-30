Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,195 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 960,059 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,020,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,931. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

