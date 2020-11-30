Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. 623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,644. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.