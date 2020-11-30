Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 261,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $61.53. 2,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

