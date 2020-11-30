Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,094. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

