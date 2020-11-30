Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,057. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

