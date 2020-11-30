Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.36

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 560085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on S shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.