Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,696 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

