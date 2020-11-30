Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $50,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $115.09. 8,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

