Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. 131,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.