Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 20,762 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.69. 33,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,880. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

