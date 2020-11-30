Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 294,147 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,147 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.27% of The AZEK worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $760,000.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. 29,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,790. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

