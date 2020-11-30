Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 58,319 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,319 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.16% of The Toro worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 308.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC remained flat at $$91.15 on Monday. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

