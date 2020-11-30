Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,748 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $233,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,768,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.