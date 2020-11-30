Sirios Capital Management L P Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550,799 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

