Sirios Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.98. 207,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

