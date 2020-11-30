Sirios Capital Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,810 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 223,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

